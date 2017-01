Chargers to Officially Announce Move North to Los Angeles

JUST AS SAN DIEGO CHARGERS’ CEO DEAN SPANOS WAS BEING GRANTED TWO EXTRA DAYS, FROM THIS SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY, TO DECIDE WHETHER OR NOT THE TEAM WOULD MAKE A MOVE TO LOS ANGELES TO BECOME ROOMMATES WITH THE RAMS, OR STAY IN SAN DIEGO AND TRY TO WORK OUT A NEW STADIUM DEAL OF ITS OWN, ESPN AND ABC7 HAVE ANNOUNCED THAT SPANOS WILL BE MOVING THE TEAM NORTHWARD TO LOS ANGELES FOR THE 2017 SEASON.

AS OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT IS EXPECTED TO BE MADE AS SOON AS (TOMORROW/THURSDAY). AFTER PLAYING IN SAN DIEGO SINCE 1961, ORIGINALLY IN THE OLD AFL, WITH NAMES SUCH AS LANCE ALWORTH AND JOHN HADL, THE FRANCHISE IS MAKING THE SAME MOVE THAT BASKETBALL’S CLIPPERS DID.