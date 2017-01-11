Los Angeles is trying to crackdown on food trucks who overstay their welcome and create safety hazards in neighborhoods.

Homeowners say food trucks are making it harder and more dangerous to leave their own driveway.

“The city is currently impotent to stop two food trucks on my street, obstructing views of oncoming traffic on a busy street.”

Erica Broido with the Brentwood Homeowners Association is in favor of City Councilman Mike Bonin’s motion to change how parking citations are given.

“DOT practice and habit is to issue one $73 ticket and they just eat that $73 cost as a part of doing business.

An ordinance to create an ever increasing fine for food trucks refusing to move is being drafted and will be presented to the city council.

James Rojas

Field Reporter

TalkRadio 790 KABC