Police looking for $120,000 worth of stolen dog food

Christopher Smith

Police say they are investigating a stolen semi-truck and trailer full of dog food.

Investigators say the semi-trailer was stolen sometime Saturday at the Blue Buffalo plant at 10601 South 15th Street. According to police, before the semi-trailer was stolen it was fully loaded with several thousand bags of dog food.

Officials say the La Vista police officers found the stolen semi-truck and trailer parked behind a business at 10533 Chandler Road around 10 a.m. Monday. Investigators believe around $120,000 worth of dog food was stolen.

Bellevue police says a car is seen twice on surveillance video to be in the same area were the stolen semi-truck and trailer were found. Police say on one occasion the car can be seen with a yellow Penske moving truck early Sunday morning.

Investigators also revealed with the help of the Omaha Police Department that three Penske moving trucks were also stolen from the Omaha metro area the same weekend as the semi-truck and trailer.

Officials say the Omaha Police Department did recover one of the three stolen moving trucks on Monday. The other two stolen moving trucks were also recovered Monday but they were found in Dallas, Texas. Police say they are still investigating the thefts to see if they are connected.

