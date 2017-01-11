Trump: Intel report is all ‘fake news’

President-elect Donald Trump responds to reports of classified documents presented last week to him and President Obama.
President-elect Donald Trump says he thinks Russia was behind the hacking of the DNC.
President-elect Donald Trump refused to take a question from CNN reporter Jim Acosta, calling him “fake news.”
Two thirds of police officers think the high-profile fatal encounters between law enforcement and African Americans are isolated incidents and the protests that followed stem from an anti-police bias, a new survey has found.
The Kremlin says it has no “Kompromat” on President-elect Donald Trump, according to Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov. “Kompromat” is the Russian term for compromising information intended to be used against someone.
