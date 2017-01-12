Eric Holder to Battle Republican Gerrymandering

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder has a new cause – besides defending California from the Trump administration’s presumed schemes to deport more illegal immigrants – and that is the battle against Republican gerrymandering. Years of President Obama’s running up against a wall of Republican intransigence in the House of Representatives has inspired leading Democrats to straighten out some of the nation’s absurdly contorted congressional districts.

