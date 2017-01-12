Media Analyst: CNN Had it Coming at Trump Press Conference

By Sandy Wells

KABC News

Media reporter for The Hill Joe Concha says CNN reporter Jim Acosta, who was shut down by President-Elect Donald Trump at Wednesday’s press conference, was acting like an arrogant fool.

“You don’t yell at a President-elect.”

Also, saysConcha, Acosta was among 250 other reporters vying for a chance to lob a question at Trump.

“Can someone explain to me why Jim Acosta feels he’s entitled over the other 249 to be afforded the privilege of being called upon?”

Concha says CNN was behaving badly.

“CNN, yesterday, nobody’s talking about this, went into that room at 5:45 in the morning and reserved six seats in the front row and put plaques on them as if they were reserved. Six! That’s obnoxious – because there’s maybe ten, twelve seats across that line. You want to reserve one or two, you don’t hear a peep out of me. Six, I’m sorry. That tells me they think they somehow rank above everybody else and that they’re more important. I just had a big problem with that.”

CNN’s misbehavior towards Trump goes back months and months, according to Concha, to the time when its media correspondent, Brian Stelter reported that hundreds of swastikas had appeared around the country four days after Trump won.

“Not one person can verify that report – even close to that. Not even CNN!”

So, Trump had plenty of cause to be resentful about the venerable Cable News Network before he even walked into the room.

Joe Concha was a guest on 790 KABC’s McIntyre in the Morning with Doug McIntyre.