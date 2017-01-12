Recent Storms Bring Much Needed Drought Relief

Storms in Northern California have replenished the reservoirs and brought over 40-percent of the state out of the drought but experts say we will continue waiting our turn.

“Yea, there’s a long way to go for the southern half of the state to get out of the drought.”

Meteorologist Scott Sukup is with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association.

“We still need to improve the shorter term drought here in Southern California, building up the local reservoirs as well.”

Overall, less 60-percent of California remains in drought for the first time since early 2013.