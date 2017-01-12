Rock, Schumer and Chappelle hit the stage

By Lisa Respers France
 CNN
So Chris Rock, Amy Schumer and Dave Chappelle walk into a New York comedy club…

There’s no punchline. It actually happened Wednesday night.

The three comedy heavy hitters took the stage together at New York’s Comedy Cellar.

Rock posted a photo of the event with the caption “Working out with Dave and Amy. Total blackout tour coming.”

Rock was referring to his upcoming comedy tour, which has generated a lot of excitement since the comic hasn’t hit the road in years.

Rock will also be bringing his comedy to Netflix, as will Schumer and Chappelle, who also have comedy special deals with the streaming giant.

On Wednesday night, the Comedy Cellar crowd got a taste of what’s to come and a little bit extra — Aziz Ansari and Jerry Seinfeld were also in the house.

Comic Jon Laster was also there, and documented the occasion on his Instagram account.

“Felt kinda surreal working with my idols,” he wrote.

