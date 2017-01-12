Stationary News Reporter KABC-AM

KABC-AM Radio in the Los Angeles area is looking for a news anchor who can make a difference. Are you an excellent writer, work well in a fast-paced, high-performing team environment and have the ability to cover breaking news without a script? Are you incredibly motivated, reliable, and have audio editing skills? If you’re at the top of your class, have a superb command of the English language, at least 5 years on-air experience, and are ready for an incredible opportunity in a major market, send your resume and a sample of your work immediately to: arleen.miya@cumulus.com. We are an EEO/AA employer m/f/d/v.