Advocate: Street Sweeping Tickets Shouldn’t Be a Profit Center For City

By Sandy Wells

KABC News

The civic activist who helped get the red light cameras removed from Los Angeles intersections is waging a new campaign for justice on L.A.’s streets: Putting a stop to the city using street sweeper parking tickets as a profit center.

Jay Beeber, Executive Director of Safer Streets LA says the City appears to be balking at its promise to roll back fines to more reasonable amounts.

“This is just a report from the city controller that he’s recommending that the city hold off on any rollback of fines because of economic conditions in the city. But it’s just a recommendation and it doesn’t mean the city isn’t going to move forward. It’s gotten a lot of press, but I’ve spoken to the controller, spoken to the mayors office and every indication I have is we’re moving forward and we’re going to keep pushing not only for the reduction in fines that have been promised but also a lot of other reforms which are necessary to make parking in the City of Los Angeles friendlier and make sure people don’t get as many tickets as they otherwise would.”

Beeber says the controller admits in his report that the city’s finances are a mess. But Beeber says that’s no excuse for ripping off the people of L.A.

“One of the first principals we worked on was that parking fines were not supposed to be for raising revenue. The controllers report admits that they raise revenue through parking fines, although he laments the fact that only 41 million dollars is left over after all the overhead and the salaries and the hard costs and everything like that – so only 41 million dollars is what they’re raking in in profits.”

For more information, go to www.saferstreetsla.org

Beeber was a guest on 790 KABC’s McIntyre in the Morning Show with Doug McIntyre.