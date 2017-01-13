Against Measure S: Don’t Ban Developer Contributions

By Sandy Wells

KABC News

A Los Angeles business leader says the City Council should not ban developer contributions to City Council member election campaigns. Valley Industry and Commerce Association President Stuart Waldman is also opposed to the building moratorium proposed by backers of Measure S, which will be on the ballot in March.

“We need more housing in this city. This is what the conversation is really about. We have less than a three percent vacancy rate in the city, which jacks up prices. It is expensive to live in this city and the best way to make housing more affordable in the City of Los Angeles is to build more market rate housing.”

Waldman says development is not out of control, restrictions are.

“It is difficult in this city because of our planning laws, to build new housing. It is hypocritical if there is a belief that if a developer gives a 700 dollar contribution that a council member is going to turn around and support that project. It just doesn’t work that way. I’ve see more good projects fail whether someone gives money to a contribution or not.”

Waldman says if developers are to be prohibited from making contributions, then unions should also be banned from doing the same.

“A heck of lot more money is coming from labor unions than is coming from developers.”

Waldman was a guest on 790 KABC’s McIntyre in the Morning Show with Doug McIntyre.

For more information about the Valley Industry and Commerce Association go to www.vica.com.