Confidential Report: California Bullet Train’s Wild Cost Overruns

California’s bullet train is going way over budget, to the tune of $3.6 billion. And, reports the Los Angeles Times, that’s just for the easy-to-build part that runs through the flat Central Valley.

A confidential Federal Railroad Administration analysis, obtained by The Times, projects that building bridges, viaducts, trenches and track from Merced to Shafter could cost $9.5 billion to $10 billion, compared with the original budget of $6.4 billion.

