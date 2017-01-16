Clue may lead to new D.B. Cooper details

By Sandy Wells KABC News After 146 years, the circus is leaving town and it’s not coming back. Ringling Brothers Barnum and Bailey Circus spokesperson Stephen Payne told KABC’s Doug McIntyre the times have changed, especially people’s attitudes towards the use of live animal acts. In particular, the elephants were, it turns out a linchpin…Continue Reading

By Sandy Wells KABC News The City of LA has been under fire from consumer advocates for its onerous parking fines. Los Angeles City Controller Ron Galperin says the fines are needed to keep fire lanes open and keep parking spaces circulating so people can visit their favorite businesses. Some have complained that the City…Continue Reading

Legendary investigative reporter Bob Woodward is at odds with Carl Bernstein – his former Watergate reporting partner – over the intelligence briefing of President-elect Donald Trump on the salacious allegations contained in an unverified dossier of opposition research. “That is a garbage document. It never should have been presented in — as part of an…Continue Reading

