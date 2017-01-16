Ivanka Trump’s impact on Washington

Ringling Bros. Circus Leaves Town Never to Return

By Sandy Wells KABC News After 146 years, the circus is leaving town and it’s not coming back. Ringling Brothers Barnum and Bailey Circus spokesperson Stephen Payne told KABC’s Doug McIntyre the times have changed, especially people’s attitudes towards the use of live animal acts. In particular, the elephants were, it turns out a linchpin…Continue Reading

LA’s Controller Seeking Ways to Ease Parking Ticket Misery

By Sandy Wells KABC News The City of LA has been under fire from consumer advocates for its onerous parking fines. Los Angeles City Controller Ron Galperin says the fines are needed to keep fire lanes open and keep parking spaces circulating so people can visit their favorite businesses. Some have complained that the City…Continue Reading

