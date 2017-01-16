Ringling Bros. Circus Leaves Town Never to Return

By Sandy Wells
KABC News

After 146 years, the circus is leaving town and it’s not coming back. Ringling Brothers Barnum and Bailey Circus spokesperson Stephen Payne told KABC’s Doug McIntyre the times have changed, especially people’s attitudes towards the use of live animal acts. In particular, the elephants were, it turns out a linchpin of the Circus’ economic viability.

“Really, what we found was that sales at Ringling Brothers had been flat or declining in a lot of markets for a number of years. You’re absolutely right about the actions of the L.A. City Council (prohibiting large animal acts in Los Angeles) was a contributing factor. We couldn’t just leave the animals at the city limits. Last year when we announced that we were going to be transitioning the elephants off the Circus to the Ringling Brothers Center for Elephant Conservation, we really didn’t anticipate the dramatic decline in ticket sales would result from that. So really, we look at what happened in 2016 and looking forward to advance sales to 2017 for a lot of dates and sadly came to the conclusion that because it is such an expensive production to move and put on, that it really wasn’t a sustainable business for the company any more.”

Payne says about 400 people will lose their jobs because of the decision to close the Circus’ two touring companies.

Payne was a guest on 790 KABC’s McIntyre in the Morning Show with Doug McIntyre.

Ringling Bros. Circus Leaves Town Never to Return

Ringling Bros. Circus Leaves Town Never to Return

By Sandy Wells KABC News After 146 years, the circus is leaving town and it’s not coming back. Ringling Brothers Barnum and Bailey Circus spokesperson Stephen Payne told KABC’s Doug McIntyre the times have changed, especially people’s attitudes towards the use of live animal acts. In particular, the elephants were, it turns out a linchpin…Continue Reading

LA’s Controller Seeking Ways to Ease Parking Ticket Misery

LA’s Controller Seeking Ways to Ease Parking Ticket Misery

By Sandy Wells KABC News The City of LA has been under fire from consumer advocates for its onerous parking fines. Los Angeles City Controller Ron Galperin says the fines are needed to keep fire lanes open and keep parking spaces circulating so people can visit their favorite businesses. Some have complained that the City…Continue Reading

Bob Woodward: Intel Dossier on Trump is “Garbage”

Bob Woodward: Intel Dossier on Trump is “Garbage”

Legendary investigative reporter Bob Woodward is at odds with Carl Bernstein – his former Watergate reporting partner – over the intelligence briefing of President-elect Donald Trump on the salacious allegations contained in an unverified dossier of opposition research. “That is a garbage document. It never should have been presented in — as part of an…Continue Reading

Podcast

Headlines