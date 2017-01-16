Ringling Bros. Circus Leaves Town Never to Return

By Sandy Wells

KABC News

After 146 years, the circus is leaving town and it’s not coming back. Ringling Brothers Barnum and Bailey Circus spokesperson Stephen Payne told KABC’s Doug McIntyre the times have changed, especially people’s attitudes towards the use of live animal acts. In particular, the elephants were, it turns out a linchpin of the Circus’ economic viability.

“Really, what we found was that sales at Ringling Brothers had been flat or declining in a lot of markets for a number of years. You’re absolutely right about the actions of the L.A. City Council (prohibiting large animal acts in Los Angeles) was a contributing factor. We couldn’t just leave the animals at the city limits. Last year when we announced that we were going to be transitioning the elephants off the Circus to the Ringling Brothers Center for Elephant Conservation, we really didn’t anticipate the dramatic decline in ticket sales would result from that. So really, we look at what happened in 2016 and looking forward to advance sales to 2017 for a lot of dates and sadly came to the conclusion that because it is such an expensive production to move and put on, that it really wasn’t a sustainable business for the company any more.”

Payne says about 400 people will lose their jobs because of the decision to close the Circus’ two touring companies.

