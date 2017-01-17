Dr. Drew: Government Shouldn’t Let People Buy Sodas with Food Stamps

By Sandy Wells

KABC News

It looks like the folks on food stamps are spending ten percent of the handout on soda and sugary drinks. That’s according to a new report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The ten percent amounts to about $7.4 billion spent on enabling obesity on the government’s dime. KABC host Dr. Drew Pinsky says the government needs to take some action to help people stay healthy.

“It’s walking that line between the nanny state telling us what everyone can and can’t do versus if we take something from the government, they’re having certain guidelines – and by the way, they’re not withholding fees, they’re just saying if you’re going to use this money, let’s not use it in such a way that it contributes to ill health and a burden on the health care system.”

Dr. Pinsky says it only makes sense to change this potentially-destructive pattern of food consumption.

“This needs to be adjusted in some way, at least nudged in the right direction and (the government) should not be caving in to the lobbyists that are clearly collecting this multi-billion dollar subsidy.”

The USDA study was conducted using shopping data collected in 2011.

Dr. Drew was a guest on 790 KABC’s McIntyre in the Morning Show with Doug McIntyre and Rob Marinko.