A defamation lawsuit is filed against President-elect Donald Trump, just days before he takes the oath of office.

http://www.kabc.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/320/2017/01/Former-Apprentice-Contestant-Files-Lawsuit-Against-Trump-W2-JR-.mp3

Summer Zervos says Trump hurt her reputation by calling her liar after she accused him of sexually assault.

“I wanted to give Mr. Trump the opportunity to retract his false statements about me and the other women who came forward.”

But the former Apprentice contestant is willing to drop the lawsuit.

“For no monetary compensation if he would simply retract his false and defamatory statements about me and acknowledge that I told the truth about him.”

Zervos and her attorney Gloria Allred accused Trump two months ago of sexually assaulting her back in 2007.

—

James Rojas

Field Reporter

TalkRadio 790 KABC