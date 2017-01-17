Inauguration porta-potties stir up controversy

Don’t blame the Donald Trump for Don’s Johns porta-potty cover-up. CNN’s Jeanne Moos has the who in the whodunnit.
… Continue Reading
Noor Salman, who was arrested Monday, did not know beforehand that her husband, Omar Marteen, would enter Pulse nightclub in Orlando last summer and commit the deadliest mass shooting in US history, her attorney said.… Continue Reading
Ivanka Trump is poised to become one of the most influential — and powerful — first daughters in US history. CNN’s Gloria Borger reports.… Continue Reading
Retired NASA astronaut Eugene Cernan, the last man to walk the moon, has died at the age of 82. CNN’s Martin Savidge reports.… Continue Reading
A group of amateur investigators say a clip-on tie that was left behind on the plane that D.B. Cooper hijacked back in 1971 may lead to … Continue Reading
Listen to McIntyre In The Morning – Friday 5am – 10am
Listen to Dr. Drew and Mike Catherwood Monday – Friday 12pm – 3PM
Listen to the latest podcast from The Peter Tilden Show.
Listen to the latest podcast from The Drive Home