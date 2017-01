Suspected cop killer Markeith Loyd has been captured and is in custody, according to a tweet from the Orlando Police Department’s verified Twitter account. Media has been told to stand by for a press conference. Loyd is suspected of killing police Master Sgt. Debra Clayton last week when she tried to approach him at an Orlando-area Walmart.

