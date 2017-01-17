Senator Fights “Fake News” With Proposed Legislation

Your kids could be learning how to identify fake news after one lawmaker saw too much of it during this past year.

Senator Bill Dodd’s bill, SB 135, would require the California School Board of Education to include “Media Literacy” into the curriculum.

“The problem has become so profound and so easily identifiable.”

USC Journalism Professor Gabriel Kahn doesn’t believe this is a form of government overreach.

“It’s not an attempt to censor. What it really is an attempt to do is to help educate the citizenry so that they can be smart consumers of education.”

James Rojas

Field Reporter

TalkRadio 790 KABC