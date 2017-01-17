Why Isn’t Gloria Allred Donald Trump For The Alleged Sexual Assault

Donald Trump is being sued by the woman who says he forcibly kissed and groped her nearly a decade ago, but the lawsuit is not for sexual assault.
Summer Zervos is suing the president-elect for defamation after he called her a liar when she brought up the accusations. The decision to not file a sexual assault lawsuit makes KABC’s Legal Analyst Royal Oakes wonder if there’s a possible motive behind it.
“She can always try to amend he complaint and add sexual assault as a count but at this point, I think she just wants to tee up the idea that she’s telling the truth, he’s lying and he defamed her reputation when he accused her of being a liar.”
The former contestant on The Apprentice filed the lawsuit Tuesday morning with her attorney, Gloria Allred.
James Rojas
Field Reporter
TalkRadio 790 KABC