2016 Breaks Warming Temperature Records

The globe continues to heat up with record high temperatures recorded in 2016. NASA says each of the first six months of 2016 set a record as the warmest respective month globally in the modern temperature record, which dates to 1880. The six-month period from January to June was also the planet’s warmest half-year on record, with an average temperature 1.3 degrees Celsius (2.4 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer than the late nineteenth century.

Read more here:

https://www.nasa.gov/feature/goddard/2016/climate-trends-continue-to-break-records