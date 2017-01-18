Bullet Train’s Rising Costs Risk Leaving Taxpayers at the Station With Ticket to Nowhere

By Sandy Wells

KABC News

The cost of California’s proposed “bullet train” keep going up and up. The Chairman of the House Rails Subcommittee Jeff Denham

(R-CA) has spoken out following a federal new report that the initial construction package for the project could now cost

taxpayers 50 percent more than originally projected. So where’s the money supposed to come from?

“It’s always been ludicrous to think the federal government would have this secret pot of money,” said Denham. “Even if

Democrats had control off both houses and the presidency, do you think the other 40 states are going to say, ‘Hey, here’s the

free 50 billion, you go ahead and take it from our states because you guys are doing a wonderful job with your train. It just

was never a reality.”

The project is stalled and that’s not a good thing for the state.

“It does leave the California taxpayers holding the bag.This bond that was approved for 9.95 billion is supposed to be matching

funds for federal dollars and t he stage government has not been able to come up with that money. So, every time they spend more

federal money, it leaves the taxpayers holing the bag on the matching funds.”

So, is digging the financial hole halfway, a strategy for getting the project built, no matter what the ultimate cost?

“I’ve actually heard some of my colleagues on the other side of the aisle actually explain it that way that sometimes we will

build half of a bridge and wait for the money to build the other half.”

Denham was a guest on 790 KABC’s McIntyre in the Morning with Doug McIntyre and Rob Marinko.