Chelsea Clinton on life after the election

By Chloe Melas CNN

Chelsea Clinton has kept a low profile since her mother’s election defeat in November.

But in a new interview with Refinery29, Clinton called on those disappointed with the outcome to not lose hope.

“Everything we believed before the election, we still believe,” she said. “Everything we worked so hard for, we have to continue to work hard for. It requires engagement in our own communities.”

The former first daughter called on Democrats to put whatever frustration they may be feeling into action.

“Use those emotions to engage and organize and advocate to protect and advance what you think matters most,” Clinton said. “Whether that’s combating climate change, or protecting women’s rights, fighting against gun violence, or advocating for LGBTQ equality.”

Clinton added that the work can start close to home.

“What do we do in the small world of our own lives?” she asked. “How do we ensure that we are being the best parents, friends, citizens that we can be in our own day-to-day interactions? And then how do start from that place to then engage in the wider world?”

