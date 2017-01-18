El Segundo Police Fatally Shoot Man With Hatchet

A man who had allegedly been threatening people with a hatchet is fatally shot by police near LAX.

El Segundo Police Captain Brian Evanski says they got reports of a man threatening people just before 12:30 in the afternoon.

“In the area of McCarthy Court and Imperial wielding an ax or a machete.”

He says the pursuit began when police showed up. It ended here on Manchester Avenue and Sulpulveda Boulevard.

“Officers were involved in an officer involved shooting with the suspect.”

The man died at the scene. Police are still working on a motive.

—

James Rojas

Field Reporter

TalkRadio 790 KABC