Fritz Coleman: Three Coming Rain Storms Will Test Our Infrastructure

By Sandy Wells

KABC News

Rain is coming and and forecasters say it will arrive in three increments lasting through the weekend and into Monday. NBC 4 Meteorologist Fritz Coleman says the three storms are carried by an “atmospheric river,” sometimes referred to as the “Pineapple Express,” that will really drench Southern California.

“It’s this odd configuration of moisture that comes from way down near the Equator south of Hawaii and just trains this moisture northeastward, and for some odd reason makes a target out of all of the state of California. And as always happens, they get it worse up there, the northern and central part of the state have had one hundred-year rainfall amounts, broken all kinds of records. We’re happy we’re getting this moisture. We’re not happy for the catastrophe. People are suffering.”

One of the major sources of water for L.A. has been replenished.

“The snow pack in the Northern and Central Sierra and Southern Sierra is like two hundred percent of normal, which is ridiculous for us to think about. Two months ago we were thinking about a mega drought.”

Coleman says all the reservoirs up north are full past capacity. And the coming rain will be a challenge for us here in the Southern part of the state.

“It’s really going to test the infrastructure here over the next five or six days.”

Coleman was a guest on 790 KABC’s McIntyre in the Morning Show with Doug McIntyre and Rob Marinko.