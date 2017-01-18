Hundreds Welcome Chargers To Los Angeles

Who says there are no Chargers fans in Los Angeles? Hundreds turned up at the Forum in Inglewood to celebrate and welcome the team’s move.

Stewart and his son Mason came all the way from Eastvale to officially adopt the team as their own.

“Always told my son that we’re going to support whatever team comes to L.A. Didn’t really get into the Rams so now we’re going to be Chargers fans.”

And that’s music to the ears of Chargers quarterback Phillip Rivers.

“All I heard the last few days was how nobody wanted us up here but shoot, looks like we’re going to be alright.”

He says the team may need some time to ease into the big move but he’s confident.

“Last few days just walking around town, I heard a lot of ‘Go, Chargers’ and shoot, people knew who I was. This is going to be alright!”

In Inglewood,

James Rojas KABC News