Downtown Los Angeles Protest

Thousands are expected to march up and down the streets of Downtown LA to protest the inauguration of Donald Trump but the LAPD says it’s ready.

The department is going to be on maximum deployment. This after initially being criticized for having an inadequate response when protests first broke out after the election.

“We’re prepared for this one.”

Officer Drake Madison says they will make sure people can practice their freedom of speech, whether it be in favor or opposition of the president-elect.

“For this day, there will be plenty of officers and we’ll be out there if anything should arise.”

After the election, protesters vandalized businesses and even cars with graffiti as they marched around City Hall, at one point lighting a Donald Trump effigy on fire.

James Rojas

Field Reporter

TalkRadio 790 KABC