Poll: 44% of Californians Say Deporting Illegals Would Make State Better

By Sandy Wells

KABC News

Forty-four percent of respondents say that California would be better off if President-Elect Donald Trump followed through on his promise to deport its illegal immigrants, according to the Hoover Institute’s new Golden State Poll. This is despite the fact that the state voted overwhelmingly for Hillary Clinton in the November election.

Bill Whalen, a Hoover Research Fellow and expert on California, says the poll seems to indicate the state is not living up to its reputation as a political outlier when it comes to immigration.

“What this shows is that when you take away the bells and whistles and the drums and the angry storm and fury that surrounds Donald Trump and politics these days, California is actually a little more reasonable about these topics than you think. I was surprised, especially on the one about deportation.”

The poll also found that 45 percent of the respondents said Californians would be worse off with a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico while 35 percent said the state would be better off with the wall.

You can find more on the poll at www.hoover.org

