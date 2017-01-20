American Political World Turned Upside Down

By Sandy Wells

KABC News

The political world was turned upside down today as Donald J. Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. Matt Taibbi, author of “Insane Clown President: Dispatches from the 2016 Circus” and Contributing Editor at Rolling Stone Magazine says the traditional media shot-callers found themselves struck dumb over the last 12 months.

“The total impotence of the pundit class was just never on display as it was this year. I think the best example of that was when The National Review did the unprecedented, twenty-pundit fusillade against Donald Trump. They recruited all the top voice they could find to write in National Review; all the leading pundits, including people like Glenn Beck, and they decided to draw a line in the sand and say this will not stand, we need a better Republican candidate. And it landed with the softest thud in the history of the universe.”

Taibbi says in the broadcast world, Fox was poised to carry the torch for anyone but Trump.

“They thought that what they said would go and if they told people that Donald Trump was not an appropriate candidate, if they sent that up the flagpole, everyone would salute. Well, it turned out to be totally the opposite.”

Former Presidential Candidate, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Media Steve Forbes said that Trump may become a transformative president for America’s economy.

“The key thing is to create an overall environment where companies you never heard of want to come to our shores. We have one of the worst business taxes in the world. Trump wants to flip that to one of the best in the world; cut the corporate tax rate, for example from 35 percent to 15 percent, apply that to small businesses, not just big corporations, which would be a boon for job creation. He wants to cut personal income tax rates the way Ronald Reagan did. You do that and some of the other things he wants to do in terms of deregulation, you’ll see this economy come roaring back to life. And people are going to be banging on our doors to get in, because we’ll be the only good show in the world.”

Taibbi and Forbes were guests on 790 KABC’s McIntyre in the Morning Show with Doug McIntyre and Rob Marinko.