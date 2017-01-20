Inauguration protesters clash with police

CNN’s Brian Todd is on the ground during a clash between protesters and police, just blocks away from President Donald Trump’s inaugural parade route.
President Donald Trump laid out a “petty” and “small” vision for a “radically ordinary country” in his inaugural address, said CNN contributor Van Jones.… Continue Reading
By Sandy Wells KABC News The political world was turned upside down today as Donald J. Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. Matt Taibbi, author of “Insane Clown President: Dispatches from the 2016 Circus” and Contributing Editor at Rolling Stone Magazine says the traditional media shot-callers found themselves struck…… Continue Reading
A look at some of the most talked about outfits on Inauguration Day, from Kellyanne Conway’s patriotic coat to Melania Trump’s Jackie O inspired dress
Donald Trump gives his inaugural address in Washington shortly after being sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.
