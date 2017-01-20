Trump’s first day: What’s on the agenda?

Donald Trump will soon be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States during a historic transfer of power that encapsulates American democracy even in politically divisive times.
… Continue Reading
Donald Trump is only hours away from being sworn in as the 45th President of the United States during a historic transfer of power.
… Continue Reading
Protesters and Washington police scuffled Thursday outside a meeting of pro-Donald Trump conservatives, the first of several demonstrations aimed at disrupting the new administration’s inaugural weekend.… Continue Reading
Drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, who became a legend in Mexico through his prison escapes and years of staying just ahead of the law, was extradited Thursday and transported to the United States.… Continue Reading
Tensions are already high between the U.S. and China when it comes to trade.… Continue Reading
Listen to McIntyre In The Morning – Friday 5am – 10am
Listen to Dr. Drew and Mike Catherwood Monday – Friday 12pm – 3PM
Listen to the latest podcast from The Peter Tilden Show.
Listen to the latest podcast from The Drive Home