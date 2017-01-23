FAA Changing Flight Navigation Despite Conerns

The FAA says a change in flight navigation will be beneficial to us living here in LA County, though some are skeptical.

Like switching from a paper map to GPS, FAA Spokesman Ian Gregor says moving from conventional to satellite navigation will help reduce flight delays, fuel consumption and pollution.

“And what we found throughout the project area is that some areas will experience slight noise decreases, some slight increases and some, no change at all.”

But it’s those slight noise increases and altered flight paths that’s bothering Mike Salazar with the Santa Monica Ocean Park Association.

“The proposed route change over Santa Monica is gonna in fact raise the noise probably 3 to 5 decibels.”

The FAA claims the project will not exceed environmental thresholds.

James Rojas

Field Reporter

TalkRadio 790 KABC