LAFD Emergency Crews to the Rescue!

By Sandy Wells

KABC News

The LA Emergency Management Department has been very busy, thanks to the weekend’s torrential rains, saving 12 lives and two pets.

“The Los Angeles Fire Department was great,” LA Emergency Management Department Spokesperson Kate Hutton said. “They also responded to 172 weather-related incidents just as of 8 p.m. last (Sunday) night. And that included not just water rescues, but flooding, debris flows and even some fires due to the storms. So, you’d think rain no fire, but that is not the case.”

Hutton said the Los Angeles Fire Department offers free sandbags available and sand in times of heavy rain storms. You can find out where to get the supplies at www.lafd.org. All areas of L.A. County are under a flash flood watch, including Catalina Island, until late this afternoon.

Hutton was a guest on 790 KABC’s McIntyre in the Morning Show with Doug McIntyre and Rob Marinko.