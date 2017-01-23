Over a dozen Orthodox Jewish children are recovering after a measles outbreak in LA County.

http://images.tritondigitalcms.com/6616/sites/320/2017/01/23173849/Measles-Outbreak-In-Orthodox-Jewish-Community-W2-JR.mp3

Rabbi Hershy Ten with the Jewish healthcare foundation Bikur Cholim says though it’s not against scripture, there are some who choose to not vaccinate their children on religious grounds.

“There was a group of individuals within the Jewish community who happened to have not vaccinated their children and thus the measles outbreak was evident in that community.”

Eighteen kids and young adults recently became infected. He says synagogues need to educate parents to prevent this from happening at Jewish day schools and playgrounds.

“There has been an outbreak (sic) at least one or two schools.”

Rabbi Ten would like private schools to require all students to be vaccinated.

—

James Rojas

Field Reporter