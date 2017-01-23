LA County Supervisor Leads Effort to Deescalate Controntations Between Deputies and Homeless

By Sandy Wells

KABC News

Los Angeles County is taking steps to double-down on its successful program dedicated to helping mentally-ill homeless people when they get into confrontations involving law enforcement officers. Los Angeles County Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Mark Ridley-Thomas co-authored a motion to increase the number of Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department/Department of Mental Evaluation Teams (MET) from ten to 23. The motion was passed unanimously last week by the Board of Supervisors.

“When I was a policy advisor for Supervisor Mike Antonovich, I worked on implementing the original MET team, the Mental Evaluation Team,” said Barger. “What we’re finding is the numbers do correlate with the ability to divert from jail and actually deescalate serious situations. They’ve responded to a little over eleven-hundred phone calls and of those, 64 percent resulted in hospitalization for mental health treatment and that less than one percent were arrested and put in our jails.”

Barger says throwing mentally-ill homeless people behind bars ultimately makes it harder to get them into mental health treatment facilities later. This is because the mistrust they have of sheriff’s deputies increases with each incarceration.

“In L.A. County, it’s estimated that over ten percent of law enforcement calls involve individuals with mental illness,” says Barger. “If we can pair up a social worker who’s trained to deal with these situations with law enforcement, it’s going to be a win-win. It’s going to be a win for the person who’s coming into contact with law enforcement, but it’s also going to be a win for law enforcement, because you’re not going to be seeing them on the news having dealt with a situation where they had to kill somebody to protect their life or the life of others.”

Supervisor Barger was a guest on 790 KABC’s McIntyre in the Morning Show with Doug McIntyre and Rob Marinko.