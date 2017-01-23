What the US-Mexico border really looks like

The US-Mexico border is 1,933 miles long, and already has 700 miles of fence running along it.
The US-Mexico border is 1,933 miles long, and already has 700 miles of fence running along it.
Tom Brady has opened up on his friendship with Donald Trump, but it’s not a subject he appears to want to delve into much further.… Continue Reading
The US-Mexico border is 1,933 miles long, and already has 700 miles of fence running along it.… Continue Reading
President Donald Trump signs three executive actions, including withdrawing the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiation process.… Continue Reading
CNN Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer gave a rave review to current White House press Secretary Sean Spicer, calling his Monday performance “excellent,” despite a rocky start on Saturday.… Continue Reading
Veteran journalist Mark Halperin has left Bloomberg Politics.… Continue Reading
Listen to McIntyre In The Morning – Friday 5am – 10am
Listen to Dr. Drew and Mike Catherwood Monday – Friday 12pm – 3PM
Listen to the latest podcast from The Peter Tilden Show.
Listen to the latest podcast from The Drive Home