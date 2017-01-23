What the US-Mexico border really looks like

Leo Santa Cruz snaps off punches, making loud pops on sparring mitts. He is just days away from trying to win back his super featherweight boxing title and avenge the only loss of his professional boxing career, a unanimous decision to undefeated Carl Frampton in July.… Continue Reading
It's a remarkable turnaround for a region that, until a few months ago, was staring down the continuation of a half-decade-old drought. Since Oct. 1, downtown L.A. has received more than 13 inches of rain — 216% of normal for this period, which the National Weather Service said was 6.26 inches.
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters Monday his "intention is never to lie to you."
By Sandy Wells KABC News The LA Emergency Management Department has been very busy, thanks to the weekend's torrential rains, saving 12 lives and two pets. "The Los Angeles Fire Department was great," LA Emergency Management Department Spokesperson Kate Hutton said. "They also responded to 172 weather-related incidents just as of 8 p.m. last (Sunday)…
The US-Mexico border is 1,933 miles long, and already has 700 miles of fence running along it.
