What the US-Mexico border really looks like

The US-Mexico border is 1,933 miles long, and already has 700 miles of fence running along it.
L.A.’s Unexpected Bounty of Rainfall

It’s a remarkable turnaround for a region that, until a few months ago, was staring down the continuation of a half-decade-old drought. Since Oct. 1, downtown L.A. has received more than 13 inches of rain — 216% of normal for this period, which the National Weather Service said was 6.26 inches. Read more here: http://www.latimes.com/local/lanow/la-me-rain-record-la-20170123-story.htmlContinue Reading

LAFD Emergency Crews to the Rescue!

By Sandy Wells KABC News The LA Emergency Management Department has been very busy, thanks to the weekend’s torrential rains, saving 12 lives and two pets. “The Los Angeles Fire Department was great,” LA Emergency Management Department Spokesperson Kate Hutton said. “They also responded to 172 weather-related incidents just as of 8 p.m. last (Sunday)…Continue Reading

