Covered California Tax Credit Bungling Hit Thousands with High Bills

By Sandy Wells

KABC Wells

Thousands of people getting their health insurance through Covered California are being stung by sharp increases in their monthly premiums. Emily Bazar, columnist for California Healthline, says it seems that 24,000 policy holders didn’t report their updated income with Covered California in time for the agency to calculate the correct tax credit going into 2017.

“It’s incredibly complicated and it’s been very difficult for people since 2014, 2015, when this began, to figure out how to apply, how to use their insurance, what the requirements are (in order) to avoid the tax penalty. It’s been very complicated.”

Bazar says open enrollment for Covered California goes until January 31st.

“Going into open enrollment, Covered California had about 1.3 million customers. People whose incomes qualify will receive tax credits. These are federal tax credits that reduce the amount they have to pay each month in their monthly premium. Covered California calculates those based on people’s incomes.”

But, says Bzar, Covered California sent the incorrect amount of tax credit to health insurers for 24,000 policy holders. Policy holders ended up receiving insurance bills that were too low. The error was compounded when those same policy holders were re-billed for more money in order to correct for the earlier miscalculation.

As widely praised as Covered California has been, Bazar said it has actually faced many problems since its inception under the Affordable Care Act.

“It was supposed to be a seamless consumer transaction, and if you qualified for with Covered California or Medical, you were supposed to be put into the program easily and it really hasn’t always worked out that way.”

Emily Bazar was a guest on 790 KABC’s McIntyre in the Morning Show with Doug McIntyre and Rob Marinko.