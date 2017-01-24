Hollywood’s Biggest Money Makers Overlooked in Oscar Nominations

By Sandy Wells
KABC News

Hollywood’s highest-grossing films in 2016 were overlooked in this year’s Oscar nominations.

“There were a lot of films last year that made a billion dollars,” says Tim Gray, Awards Editor and Senior VP of Variety. “The top ten worldwide earned, I think, seven nominations and it was in categories like makeup. ‘La la Land’ is like the highest grossing of all the films that’s nominated for Best Picture and that’s got a 176 million. That’s good for a little musical, but its not a billion dollars.”

Gray says “La La Land” struck a very positive note with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences this year.

“I knew ‘La La Land’ would do really well because it’s a movie that makes you feel good, but it also makes you feel good about movies.”

Just not the ones that keep Hollywood paying its bills.

