‘La La Land’ hits high note with 14 Oscar nominations

The nominations for the 89th Academy Awards were announced Tuesday morning and as expected, “La La Land” danced away with a bunch.

The romantic musical picked up 14 Oscar nominations, tying the record held by “All About Eve” and “Titanic.” The coming-of-age tale “Moonlight” and sci-fi thriller “Arrival” both received eight noms.

“La La Land” was nominated for best directing, best picture and best original screenplay. The film’s stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling both received best acting nods.

Casey Affleck, Andrew Garfield, Viggo Mortensen and Denzel Washington joined Gosling in being nominated for actor in a leading role.

In addition to Stone, Ruth Negga, Isabelle Huppert, Natalie Portman and Meryl Streep were nominated for best actress.

In the actor in a supporting role category, Mahershala Ali, Jeff Bridges, Dev Patel, Lucas Hedges and Michael Shannon received noms.

Viola Davis, Naomi Harris, Nicole Kidman, Octavia Spencer and Michelle Williams were nominated for best supporting actress.

In addition to “La La Land,” best picture nominations were handed out to “Arrival,” “Fences,” “Hacksaw Ridge,” Hell or High Water,” “Hidden Figures,” “Lion,” “Manchester by the Sea” and “Moonlight.”

“La La Land” has been the darling of Hollywood’s award season. The film made history at the Golden Globes earlier this month after winning all seven of the awards for which it received nominations.

Denzel Washington’s name had been bandied about for a possible directing nod for “Fences,” but the nominations went to the directors of “Arrival” (Denis Villeneuve), “Hacksaw Ridge” (Mel Gibson), “La La Land” (Damien Chazelle), “Manchester by the Sea” (Kenneth Lonergan), and “Moonlight” (Barry Jenkins).

The presence of several actors of color among the nominees is sure to stir up conversation about the #OscarsSoWhite campaign, which in past years has drawn attention a lack of diversity in the Academy.

In 2015, there was surprise when “Selma” director Ava DuVernay was not nominated. This year, DuVernay’s film “13th” was nominated for best documentary feature, along with “Fire at Sea,” “I Am Not Your Negro,” “Life Animated,” and “O.J.: Made in America.”

Breaking from the tradition of a live broadcast, past Academy Award winners announced the nominations in a series of recorded videos.

Jimmy Kimmel will host the 89th Academy Awards on February 26.