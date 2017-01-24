Obamacare benefits some, a burden to others

Arizona families are divided on whether Obamacare remains beneficial or has become a financial burden. CNN’s Kyung Lah reports.
How Hollywood’s Trump Supporters Keep It on the Q-T

How Hollywood’s Trump Supporters Keep It on the Q-T

Hollywood folk tend to vote Democratic. And given the chance, as Meryl Streep did at the Golden Globes Awards, they will denounce Republicans and Republican policies. But Hollywood people who voted for Trump find the best thing to do is keep quiet about their political leanings. Find out more here in an NBC-4 investigative report:…Continue Reading

Podcast

Headlines