The next possible gun industry sales boom: Silencers

Republican legislators are trying to ease federal regulations on silencers with a bill called the Hearing Protection Act, which could mean a big sales boom for the gun industry.
How Hollywood’s Trump Supporters Keep It on the Q-T

How Hollywood’s Trump Supporters Keep It on the Q-T

Hollywood folk tend to vote Democratic. And given the chance, as Meryl Streep did at the Golden Globes Awards, they will denounce Republicans and Republican policies. But Hollywood people who voted for Trump find the best thing to do is keep quiet about their political leanings. Find out more here in an NBC-4 investigative report:…Continue Reading

Podcast

Headlines