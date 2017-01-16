Bob Woodward: Intel Dossier on Trump is “Garbage”

Legendary investigative reporter Bob Woodward is at odds with Carl Bernstein – his former Watergate reporting partner – over the intelligence briefing of President-elect Donald Trump on the salacious allegations contained in an unverified dossier of opposition research.

“That is a garbage document. It never should have been presented in — as part of an intelligence briefing,” Woodward told “Fox News Sunday.”

Bernstein — with whom Woodward shared the Pulitzer Prize for exposing the Watergate scandal that brought down President Richard Nixon — last week helped CNN break the story that Trump and President Obama were both given a two-page summary of the dossier.

During a Wednesday appearance on SiriusXM radio, Bernstein said: “It’s not fake news, otherwise senior-most intelligence chiefs would not have done this,” according to a tweet from host Michael Smerconish.

