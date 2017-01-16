Bob Woodward: Intel Dossier on Trump is “Garbage”

Legendary investigative reporter Bob Woodward is at odds with Carl Bernstein – his former Watergate reporting partner – over the intelligence briefing of President-elect Donald Trump on the salacious allegations contained in an unverified dossier of opposition research.

“That is a garbage document. It never should have been presented in — as part of an intelligence briefing,” Woodward told “Fox News Sunday.”

Bernstein — with whom Woodward shared the Pulitzer Prize for exposing the Watergate scandal that brought down President Richard Nixon — last week helped CNN break the story that Trump and President Obama were both given a two-page summary of the dossier.

During a Wednesday appearance on SiriusXM radio, Bernstein said: “It’s not fake news, otherwise senior-most intelligence chiefs would not have done this,” according to a tweet from host Michael Smerconish.

Read more here in the NY Post:

The Los Angeles City Council will have veto power should Olympic organizers seek to move any events outside of the city for the proposed 2024 Games.Continue Reading

Commuters were again forced to find alternate routes, with a heavily traveled section of Laurel Canyon Boulevard through the Hollywood Hills expected to remain closed through at least late Monday.Continue Reading

A judge in Santa Clara County today revoked the conditional release of a serial rapist who lived in a home near Palmdale for about two years before being taken back into custody on suspicion of violating terms he had to follow to remain free.Continue Reading

